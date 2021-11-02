Around this time of the year, Jimmy Kimmel is known to air a sketch in which parents tell their kids they’ve eaten all their candy before filming their reaction.

“We did not ask parents to do this, but a lot of parents just went ahead and did it anyway,” Kimmel laughed after the skit was put on hold last year due to the pandemic. “In fact, I think we got 200 videos.”

Kimmel insisted they would show a few of the clips “since the kids got pranked anyway.”

“Mom, you’re a d**k!” one kid dressed as Captain America shouted.

“I thought you were on a diet?” another adorable boy asked, before asking: “Is he a bad guy?” when his mom told him that Kimmel was to blame.

A third kid said after being told his dad had eaten all his candy, “He gonna get dia-we-a!”

See more in the clip above.