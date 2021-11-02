On Tuesday, “Eternals” star Kumail Nanjiani appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talks about doing his own stunts on the Marvel blockbuster… ish.

“Did you do your own stunts?” Ellen asks directly.

“Well, I tried,” Nanjiani says. “There’s the big scene in the movie where I have to sort of do like 10 different moves and then shoot the bad guy, when I trained, they were like, ‘Just do it one step at a time, because we’ll just do one shot, you set up, do another shot, we’ll string it together.'”

He continues, “And then Chloe, the director, on the day was like, ‘This should be one shot, so there’s no edits.’ I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s going to look really cool, but now I have to figure out how to do this.'”

Nanjiani recalls the shot ends with him sliding under something.

“And I did it about 30 times. It’s really, like, embarrassing, because there are people just watching you, trying to make their Saturday night, and out of 30 times … the last two I nailed.”

But, he adds, “But then I walked by the same set a couple weeks later and I saw a guy dressed as me doing it again, and I was like, ‘All right, do what you gotta do. Make it look good.'”

Also on the episode, Ellen gets Nanjiani to play a game of “5 Second Rule”, in which they each have five seconds to answer questions like, “What are three words your wife would never use to describe you?”

Nanjiani’s answers: “Prompt. Laid back. Tall.”