Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop 2021 holiday gift guide is here, and as per usual, it’s filled with weird and wonderful things.

A description reads, “We often joke that the annual goop Gift Guides are our Super Bowl. Well, this year, the goop buyers—the MVPs of the season—have outdone themselves: From the NSFW (eleven sex toys… we counted) to the downright wholesome (let’s hear a collective awwww for those mini-and-me striped tees) to the things that make the new normal feel a whole lot more, well, normal (cook, play, get glowing, get cozy!), it’s all a guaranteed touchdown.”

The guide — featuring USD prices — has been split into the under-$100 gifts, things for the lovers, the wellness gift guide, the host’s gift guide, things for those that are difficult to buy for, the kid’s gift guide, the cook’s gift guide, things for men and travellers, plus a section for the “ridiculous but awesome” presents.

The “Lovers” section includes Goop’s $75 “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle, as well as numerous other provocative gifts, including $55 “DTF” libido supplements and a $95 double-sided wand vibrator.

“The Cook’s Gift Guide” includes a ravioli pasta maker case for $32, a Goop-exclusive holiday serving board for $250 and a Dolce Vita two-piece salad set for $180, among other gifts for those that love to cook.

In the “ridiculous but awesome” section are a bunch of unique items for those who love to splash the cash, including a $10,500 Chanel sled, a Bubble Gum Gym, which works out at around $37,000 (it’s a jungle gym that features gold-plated details and lacquered wood for 32,230 euros), and a $3,075 smart messaging display.

If you’re looking for something under $100, Paltrow’s team suggest an avocado vase at $48, a wireless charging tray for $100, and Vietnamese coffee for $49.

See the full list here.