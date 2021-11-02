The Rock might have a big new franchise on his hands.

This week, Dwayne Johnson appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Podcast” with Julia Cunningham and talked about his new blockbuster Netflix movie “Red Notice”, co-starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

“I would love to do more,” he said when asked if he’d be up for a sequel. “It’s up to the audience, so we will see. I will tell you that just based off of reaction so far and what we’ve been able to cull from the audiences, there’s a good chance that we will see a return of this. And as a matter of fact, literally within the next hour, I’m meeting (director) Rawson Thurber here at this hotel, and he in his mind has a 45-minute pitch that apparently is really good for ‘Red Notice 2’. So we will see.”

Johnson was also asked about a joke in “Red Notice” about Vin Diesel, with whom he has notoriously feuded over the years.

“The jokes never end,” he said. “People think these jokes come from me and they actually don’t. I mean, you’d be surprised at how many people come to me with ‘I got a great one.’ I’m like ‘Okay.’ ‘I got another great Vin Diesel joke.’ ‘I’m sure you do.’ Always funny.”

Johnson also teased his upcoming superhero movie “Black Adam”, telling Cagle, “I think what I’m excited about people to see, for regarding ‘Black Adam’ is, the ‘Black Adam’ that we have created with Jaume Collet, our director, Lawrence Sher, our cinematographer who was nominated for ‘Joker’, is a ‘Black Adam’ that blurs the line.

“And I think in the world of superheroes, which the world loves, there’s a code of ethics and conduct that the superheroes abide by. But when it comes to Black Adam, who rose out of oppression and slavery, and blessed with these powers, that rivals Superman’s powers. But the difference is, if you hurt him or certainly you hurt his people or his family, the Black Adam way is that you die. It’s so there’s no grey, it is black or white. What we have been delivering in the movie, I think people are really gonna enjoy it.”

During the conversation, Johnson also revealed that he’s got his own pitch for a “Hobbs & Shaw” sequel.

“So when it comes to ‘Hobbs & Shaw’, which we loved and loved making that movie, there’s an idea that I had that I called Donna Langley, called our writer Chris Morgan, our producer Hiram Garcia. And I said, ‘I have this idea and this direction for Hobbs.’

“I pitched it … They all loved it. But it would be the antithesis of what ‘Fast and Furious’ movies generally are, in that they continue to go on and go on and go on. In this case I wanted to, and I still want to do, the quintessential Hobbs movie. That again, without giving it away that you watch a man walk off into the sunset.”

He explained, “We have an opportunity here, I think, to go against the grain and let’s disrupt things a little bit, and let’s create a movie within the ‘Fast and Furious’ world that is unexpected.”

No word yet, though, on whether the sequel will actually happen.