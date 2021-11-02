U2 have officially joined TikTok.

On Monday, November 1, Bono and co. announced their arrival on the social media platform with the release of a snippet of their soaring new ballad, “Your Song Saved My Life”.

READ MORE: Bono Joins An All-Star Cast As A Reluctant Rock-Star Lion In The New Trailer For ‘Sing 2’

“You know your song saved my life/ I don’t sing it just so I can get by/ Won’t you hear me when I tell you darlin’/ I sing it to survive,” Bono pleads over a piano and strings arrangement. The song is from the upcoming animated movie “Sing 2” in which Bono voices a reclusive rock-star lion named Clay Calloway.

“The lion who’s lost his roar touched me and as it turned out, method acting was not a problem here…I just had to get in touch with my inner big cat,” Bono tells EW about his role in “Sing 2”. “It’s a movie for kids and adults — and for an adult who’s vowed never to grow up, it was a kick to make.”

READ MORE: Eve Hewson Reveals Dad Bono Banned Good-Looking Opening Acts From U2 Tours Because She Was A ‘Troublemaker’

In addition to the new track, U2 also released a 30-second greatest hits medley featuring iconic moments from music videos spanning the band’s career, revealing that all of their music will now be available on TikTok.