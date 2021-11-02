Click to share this via email

Jared Leto finds himself at diverging roads of hero and villain in the new trailer for “Morbius”.

Sony premiered the movie’s latest trailer on Tuesday for its vampire antihero. The video includes an origin story, conflict, plenty of action, and even a touch of crossover comedy.

“Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble,” a synopsis for the movie reads. “While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed.

“Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

The film stars Leto alongside Matt Smith (“The Crown”, “Doctor Who”), Jared Harris (“Mad Men”), and Tyrese Gibson (“F9”), plus Michael Keaton reprising his role of Adrian Toomes (a.k.a. Vulture from “Spider-Man: Homecoming”).

“Morbius” premieres Jan. 28 in theatres.