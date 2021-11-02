Lily Collins says there will be more diversity in the upcoming season 2 of “Emily In Paris”.

The actress tells Elle U.K. of filming the hit Netflix show during the pandemic: “It was very empty when I first got there. And there weren’t any Americans around because they weren’t allowed.

“So that felt even more strange, because the only accents you would hear were French, which was also really lovely.”

Collins then discusses the importance of diversity and inclusion being a focus in the new season after some criticized the show for it’s mostly white cast. The show also came under fire for leaning too heavily on overused stereotypes in its depiction of French people.

She says, “For me as Emily, but also as a producer on [the show], after season 1, hearing people’s thoughts, concerns, questions, likes, dislikes, just feelings about it, there were certain things that spoke to the time that we’re living in and what’s right, and moral and correct and should be done. And I really wanted diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera to be something that we really put our focus on, in a lot of ways.

“Hiring new people in front of the camera, also giving new storylines to different characters, which was really important.”

Lily Collins. Credit: ELLE UK/ DANNY KASIRYE

Collins, who married Charlie McDowell in September, then talks about how she spent her lockdown, telling the mag: “It was very valuable time for me to spend with my now-husband and our dog, to be able to just exist and take the time to just sit and be quiet. Because I am someone who innately feels guilty for not doing something.

“I love to work. I’m a doer. So also, I was able to kind of transfer what one considers work into self-work,” she goes on. “I am also someone who is a huge advocate of mental health, of therapy, of meditation, of journalling, whatever it is that speaks to somebody in their process of finding out who they are, or bettering oneself or learning about oneself and expanding their mind and heart.

“So I really used that time for deep, deep, deep, sometimes very uncomfortable reflection, because we were having to stop and look at things.”

Lily Collins. Credit: ELLE UK/ DANNY KASIRYE

Collins says of being the daughter of global music star Phil Collins: “Starting out, when I was younger, I had lots of things taken out of context in interviews.

“I couldn’t be a more proud daughter, a more loving daughter. Like, it’s my dad! I love him and I am in awe and I respect him and I’m inspired by him. But as an individual, I’ve always wanted to be me, and to have my own path and my own journey and my own failures and successes and all those things, like any individual wants.”

“Emily in Paris” season 2 will be released on Netflix on December 22. The December issue of Elle U.K. is on sale from November 4.