A huge congratulations to Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer on their engagement!

Stewart, who has been busy promoting “Spencer” the Princess Diana biopic, told Howard Stern that she and Meyer are set to tie the knot after dating for two years.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart told the host of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” Tuesday, according to Yahoo!. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

She added of Meyer’s proposal, “I wasn’t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who’s going to fulfil what weird f**king gender role thing. We don’t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f**king so cute.”

Stewart has been open about wanting to walk down the aisle, telling Stern back in 2019 of her proposal plans: “I can’t f**king wait! I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do. It’s pretty undeniable.”

“When you know, you know. You know what I mean?” Stewart gushed of Meyer.

“There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don’t know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel, is that if you’re in love with someone.”

The pair met years ago on a movie, before reconnecting around six years later.

The “Twilight” star said, “She rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?'” admitting she told her she loved her after dating for around two weeks.