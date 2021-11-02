Getting married didn’t seem to be in the cards after Kal Penn’s first couple of dates with his fiancé.

In an upcoming interview with Newsy, the actor talks about his recent engagement to his longtime partner Josh, as well as his decision to finally come out publicly.

But judging from Penn’s description of the couple’s second date, it’s surprising there’s an engagement to announce at all.

“Our second date was supposed to be just come over for Sunday afternoon… He rolls up with an 18-pack of Coors Light. And I had ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ on the TV because I’m a romantic,” Penn recalls. “He changes the channel, puts on the NASCAR race and then puts the rest of the beers in the fridge. And I was like, ‘Did this just happen unironically?’ I grew up outside of New York City; we don’t really watch NASCAR. This guy from Mississippi rolls into my apartment and touches my TV and puts on NASCAR. So I immediately was like, This obviously isn’t going to work out. He brought 18 beers, there are going to be 16 left that he can take with him.”

Talking about why he kept their relationship private, Penn explains, “We’ve been together for 11 years. We’ve actually been engaged for about two years. I know that it seems like it’s new… But he’s a really quiet guy, similar to my parents… So part of the reason I didn’t share early on is out of respect for Josh.”

Penn also talks about his new memoir You Can’t Be Serious, and why he decided to write the book now.

“The purpose of writing this book is for the 20-year-old me, the kid who never really had a guidebook on how do you become an actor as a man of colour,” he says. “And then the crazy things that I think, whether you’re 20 or not, that many of us feel, especially coming out of a pandemic: Am I satisfied with my job? What’s the crazy thing that I want to do with my life that everyone’s telling me I shouldn’t do?”

The full interview with Penn will air this Friday, Nov. 5, on “Newsy Tonight” at 8 p.m. ET.