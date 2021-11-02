Colin Mochrie has taken a VHS tape to his enemy’s dome.

Mochrie, 63, was caught on camera getting into an altercation with a fan. The situation ended with the “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star smashing a VHS tape over the head of the man.

READ MORE: Rod Stewart Reaches Plea Deal For Florida Altercation

The moment unfolded on Monday afternoon on a Beverly Hills street corner, according to TMZ. It was caught on camera by multiple people; however, there were no professional cameras present.

Despite the absence of high-quality cameras, it was confirmed to the publication that Mochrie was shooting a skit and the altercation was planned. Mochrie’s publicist told TMZ that the comedian is currently working on an untitled pilot.

READ MORE: Trey Songz Arrested After Altercation With Cop At Kansas City Chiefs Game

Mochrie, a Scottish-born Canadian actor, has been active in movies and television since the early 1980s.