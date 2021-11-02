Ryan Reynolds has a lot to thank Blake Lively for.

Reynolds, 45, credited his wife Lively, 34, for pushing him beyond his limits while accepting recognition at the WSJ. Magazine‘s 2021 Innovator Awards this week. The couple share three children: James Reynolds, 6, Inez Reynolds, 5, and Betty Reynolds, 2.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Says A ‘Free Guy’ Sequel Is In The Cards

“I want to thank my wife, Blake,” he said of his partner in crime, per People. “She is a genius. She’s a renaissance woman. And she pushes me in ways I never imagined I’d be pushed.”

Reynolds teased that his comment sounded like something that might require police intervention.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Confirms That’s Jodie Comer Singing ‘Fantasy’ In ‘Free Guy’

The “Free Guy” actor was recognized as an entertainment and entrepreneurship innovator at Monday’s event. The WSJ. Magazine‘s 2021 Innovator Awards took place inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Other famous faces recognized include Kim Kardashian West, Lil Nas X, and “Sesame Street”.