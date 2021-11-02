Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s cat Emilio is missing.

Hilaria shared the news on Instagram Tuesday, asking fans to “help him get home,” sharing: “We are all so upset. He’s microchipped but no collar.”

Alec and Hilaria got Emilio, a Bengal cat, for their eight-year-old daughter, Carmen, back in April when he was just a kitten, TMZ reported.

The couple also share Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, Eduardo, one, and Maria Lucia, who was born earlier this year via surrogate. Alec is dad to daughter Ireland, 26, as well, whom he shares with ex Kim Basinger.

The latest grief in the Baldwin household comes following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec’s movie, “Rust”.

The actor discharged a prop gun on the New Mexico set, accidentally shooting Hutchins and the movie’s director Joel Souza.

Souza has since reportedly been released from an Albuquerque hospital after being treated.

“There are no words to convey the shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Alec has since wrote, adding that he was “fully cooperating” with the ongoing police investigation.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he concluded.

The Baldwin family have been staying in Vermont as they continue to deal with the heartbreaking incident.

Alec recently stopped to answer questions from paparazzi that were following him, insisting in a video posted by TMZ: “I’m not allowed to make any comments because it’s an ongoing investigation. I’ve been ordered by the Sheriff’s Department in Santa Fe. I can’t answer any questions about the investigation. I can’t.”

An emotional Baldwin added, “A woman died! She was my friend!”