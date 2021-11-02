Will Smith already put in a special performance in “King Richard”, but Beyoncé’s contribution took things to the next level.

Smith graces the cover of Entertainment Weekly December 2021 alongside Serena Williams and Venus Williams. The cherry on the sundae of “King Richard” is Beyoncé contributing her song “Be Alive” for the film’s closing credits.

“The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that’s unmatched in entertainment,” Smith says. “I was so happy when Beyoncé called.”

Smith portrays Richard Williams, father of Williams and Venus, in the upcoming biopic “King Richard”.

“I love that it captured the innocence — the innocence we still hang on to, actually,” Venus says. “It’s kind of difficult for me to say, ‘Oh, this film shows me.’ Because me is Serena. And there’s no me without her, and I could have never done what I’ve been able to achieve on the court without her. It’s so symbiotic.”

“She gets to see what Mommy was like,” Serena adds of showing the movie to her 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. “I always wondered how I would explain my life. Like, how will I even start that conversation? This is the perfect way.”

Smith is grateful to have been given the opportunity to tell Richard’s story.

“It was an honour for me to be able to just slow it down a little bit and show people how special his mind and his belief and his faith were,” Smith shares. “He was a long way from a perfect man, but [he was] perfect in his belief and his love and his passion and his cultivation of his family.”

Saniyya Sidney portrays a young Venus; meanwhile, Demi Singleton plays a young Serena. The movie also features Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn and Dylan McDermott. The critically-acclaimed movie premiered on Sept. 2 at the Telluride Film Festival ahead of its Nov. 19 wide release.

The new issue of EW is on newsstands nationwide Nov. 12.