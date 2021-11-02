Prince William is continuing to do his bit when it comes to dealing with the climate crisis.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke to global leaders at the Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment event at COP26 in Glasgow on Tuesday.

William gave a shoutout to the first 15 finalists in his £50 million global Earthshot Prize mission during his powerful speech.

The royal said, “Ours is a common mission. To look without fear or despair at the challenges ahead in this crucial decade, and to believe that we humans have the ingenuity to make the seemingly impossible, possible.

“But only if we put our collective minds to it. For many of you, world leaders and governments in this room, that means demonstrating leadership and persuading your electorate how much this matters.”

It means ensuring that the brightest and boldest amongst us, in all sectors of society, are given the support to find the answers to the most important question we face: how to repair our planet.

Our finalists are bursting with energy, ideas and ambition, so please expect many of them to come knocking on your doors! Their ingenuity is amazing. Their potential is off the charts.



Their ingenuity is amazing.



Their potential is off the charts. pic.twitter.com/OBeIHrq5wr — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 2, 2021

I hope our finalists have given you cause for optimism. They represent a growing wave of innovators, dedicating their time and talent to finding solutions to repair our planet. I'm asking you to create the conditions in which they can thrive, and their ideas can scale.

He continued, “For others, business leaders and philanthropists, it means transforming the clean, green option into the cheapest, best and most obvious choice.

“Put together, it means ensuring that the brightest and boldest amongst us, in all sectors of society, are given the support to find the answers to the most important question we face: how to repair our planet.

“I’m pleased to tell you that joining us in this room today are some of those best and brightest minds. The eco-innovators of our planet. They are the inaugural Earthshot Prize Finalists,” he went on, talking a bit about each one.

If we are to achieve our goal to repair our planet in what is now less than a decade, it is our shared responsibility to continue thinking differently, acting boldly, and making the impossible, possible.

William told the crowd, “I hope our finalists have given you cause for optimism. They represent a growing wave of innovators, dedicating their time and talent to finding solutions to repair our planet. Today, I’m asking you to create the conditions in which they can thrive, and their ideas can scale.”