Some Harry Styles fans are willing to go through a lot to see him perform live.

At his Harryween show on Sunday night, the singer gave a shoutout to a former couple in the crowed when he spotted a fan whose sign read, “I came with my ex for you.”

allow me to present: harry styles teasing a couple who went to harryween together 2 weeks after breaking up

“I have questions. First of all, why is that for me? I think it might be for you,” Styles laughed, “It’s OK!”

In an exchange, the fan explained that she and her ex had just broken up two weeks ago, after dating for seven months.

“You know…It’s very nice that you guys are here together,” Styles told her. “It’s very mature. It’s very nice that you can enjoy an evening out, you know, as friends. Seven months ago, seven months and two weeks ago, there was a time when you thought, ‘We like each other a lot.'”

Harry talking to the fan who went to the show with their ex tonight at MSG #Harryween – October 31

pic.twitter.com/WhItvhJNK8 — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) November 1, 2021

“I don’t know where your relationship is at now. It’s clearly better than some people. But for tonight, just for tonight, let’s take it back all the way,” the singer continued.

“I don’t mean she has to go back out with you,” Styles clarified. “She can do whatever she wants. My point is, let’s reminisce on a night seven months and two weeks ago when you two looked at each other, deep in the eyes, and you thought, ‘Yeah, you’ll do.'”

After a moment, he turned back to the couple only to discover something surprising.

“Are you OK also, sir, I didn’t ask—oh, they’re kissing!” He said. “Are you alright? I didn’t ask if you were alright. Are you good? You’re good. He’s good. I mean, he’s good now!”