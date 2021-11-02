Singing at U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration was a relief for Lady Gaga.

Gaga sang at Biden’s inauguration in January, marking the transition of power from 45th U.S. President Donald Trump. The “Bad Romance” singer reflects on her marquee performance while speaking with British Vogue for the publication’s December 2021 cover issue.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Meets Adam Driver In New ‘House Of Gucci’ Teaser

Lady Gaga — Photo: Steven Meisel for GQ

“That has to be one of the proudest days of my whole life,” Gaga says. “Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I’ll be able to tell my children all about.”

Gaga will portray Patrizia Reggiani in director Ridley Scott’s impending biographical crime drama, “House of Gucci”. She will star alongside an all-star cast boasting Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Camille Cottin, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons.

“It was the experience of a lifetime making this film because every minute of every day I thought of my ancestors in Italy and what they had to do so that I could have a better life,” she gushes. “I just wanted to make them proud, which is why I made the decision to make the performance about a real woman and not about the idea of a bad woman.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Rocks Boa Made Of $100 Bills For Private Flight To Vegas

“I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming. I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her. I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set.”

See the full feature in the December issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Friday, Nov. 5.