Confessions aren’t just for moms anymore.

On Tuesday, Ellen Digital debuted the first instalment of “Dad Confessions”, with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper spilling the beans on being a dad.

Asked what’s a warning he would give to someone about having kids, Cooper says, “Baby-proof things before they come. I didn’t do that, and now I’m using deer fencing, because I don’t know what I’m doing.”

The TV personality also reveals that one of his biggest parenting fails is not keeping his promise to keep his son away from screens.

“I love being there in the morning when he first opens his eyes, and he sees you and he smiles,” Cooper says of his favourite thing about being a dad.

When it comes to what he had to learn on the fly about being a parent, Cooper admits, “Everything,” including changing diapers.

“Diapers aren’t as hard I don’t know what everyone’s talking about,” he says. “I’ve heard people complain, like, I think it’s sweet. I love it. I love every part of it.”

Cooper’s episode is the fourth in the first season of the series, which has also included “Mom Confessions” by Kris Jenner, Mila Kunis and Kim Kardashian.