Taylor Swift is heading back to “Saturday Night Live”! NBC announced on Tuesday that it’ll return this week with three consecutive shows that’ll air live, coast-to-coast.

The run kicks off Nov. 6 with first-time host Kieran Culkin, and third-time musical guest Ed Sheeran. The former is currently starring on “Succession”, while the latter recently released his album, =.

Then, on Nov. 13, Swift will serve as the musical guest for the fifth time in support of the release of “Red (Taylor’s Version)”, which is due out Nov. 12. Swift last served as the show’s musical guest in 2019. She’ll be supporting first-time host Jonathan Majors, the star of “The Harder They Fall”.

Nov. 20 will see the “SNL” debut of both the host and musical guest, with “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” star Simu Liu serving in the former role, and Saweetie in the latter, ahead of the release of her debut album, Pretty B**ch Music, which is due out next year.

LIVE FROM NEW YORK IT'S SATURDAY NIGHThttps://t.co/fh5DcyYdR3 — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) November 2, 2021

The news of the next three hosts and musical guests comes after Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis served as the most recent hosts. Before the actors’ turn in the role, Kim Kardashian West made her hosting debut on the sketch series. Watch the video below to see how her family reacted to her performance.

“SNL” airs Saturdays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

