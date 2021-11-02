Jazz Jennings fights her body and mind in the season seven trailer for “I Am Jazz”.

Jennings’ mental health struggles have contributed to a 100-pound weight gain. Between that and a lack of motivation, the family is concerned if she can build a foundation of good habits that will prepare her for a foray to Harvard University.

“Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues,” Jennings says about her Harvard University plans, per Toofab. “I started binge eating, and I gained weight, and more weight, and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today.”

“Fast food, maybe a donut or two and then maybe two bagels,” she said of her breakfast habits. “I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated.”

Jennings and her parents also get into heated conversations about whether or not she is prepared to venture to Harvard.

“I can tell you that it’s different now because it’s now or never. It’s now or never at this point!” Jennings told her parents. “As long as I get off my lazy ass…”

“Prove it, because you’re all talk!” a frustrated mom Jeanette claps back.

Season seven of “I Am Jazz” premieres Nov. 30 on TLC.