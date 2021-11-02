After 25 years of marriage, Christine and Kody Brown are calling it quits.

Both the “Sister Wives” stars took to social media on Tuesday sharing statements confirming the split, revealing the longtime couple have “grown apart.”

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

In Kody’s statement, the reality star revealed the decision to split was Christine’s decision.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” he said. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.”

“Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents,” he added.

The former couple share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

As detailed in the TLC series, Christine entered the Brown family’s plural marriage in 1994. At the time, Kody was already married to first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown. Robyn Brown became Kody’s fourth wife in 2010.

“Sister Wives” is set to debut its 16th season later this month.