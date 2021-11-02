Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making some big moves to better the planet.

In a new commitment with the Archewell Foundation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced plans to reach “net-zero” carbon emissions by the end of the decade.

“As global leaders convene for COP26 to commit to solutions for our climate crisis,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement, via the Archewell website. “All of us at Archewell, led by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share our pledge towards a more sustainable future by becoming net-zero by 2030.”

The new pledge comes amid the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

Since Meghan and Harry share a “long-standing commitment to the planet”, the couple shared a few ways their fans can follow suit.

“Now, with the tools provided by partner organizations, we know that we can all do better. We can be net-zero, and this is what we pledge to do,” they wrote. “Here are some examples of what is part of that footprint: What we eat and how often we eat it. Our transport and the frequency of it. Our daily commute. Our use of electricity/heating. Our reliance on big industries that contribute to the problem.”

They added, “Achieving net-zero carbon emissions means making a series of choices over time to make that footprint as small as possible, while compensating for any remaining emissions through high-quality carbon removal projects.”

Read Harry and Meghan’s full commitment at archewell.com.