Millie Bobby Brown has a new beau in her life.

Brown, 17, and Jake Bongiovi, 19, are Instagram official! The “Stranger Things” star confirmed their relationship on Monday, posting a photo of Jon Bon Jovi’s teen son kissing her cheek. The photo was captured the iconic London Eye Ferris Wheel in England.

While Bongiovi has posted several pictures of Brown on his Instagram in the past, this marks the first time that he has appeared on her account. Rumours of their relationship first sparked in June after they were spotted together on a CCTV camera posted by Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown is preparing for the 2022 premiere of Netflix’s “Stranger Things”. She will also appear in three impending movies: “Damsel”, “The Electric State” and “The Girls I’ve Been”.