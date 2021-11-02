Delilah Belle Hamlin is getting extremely personal with fans.

In an emotional Instagram video shared on Tuesday, the 23-year-old model — and daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna — revealed that she recently had to seek help after becoming “dependent” on Xanax.

“I found a psychiatrist and he over-prescribed me. He over-prescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes for 10 milligrams and he gave me 20 milligrams a day. And then he gave me three milligrams of Xanax a day, so my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two I overdosed,” she shared. “I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. And I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

After the help of her family and her boyfriend, “Love Island” alum Eyal Booker, Hamlin said she found a treatment centre in Arizona.

“I thought this place was going to be like, a place to, like, cure me, just cure everything, help me. Everything got to the point where sometimes I couldn’t even walk to the toilet,” she explained.

“But unfortunately, I was, I think, a medical risk, so I was politely asked to leave after three weeks of being there. That was really hard because in my mind I was like, well if I’m too sick for this place then I’m too sick for anywhere.”

According to the “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star, doctors decided she was a medical risk after she lost the ability to walk, causing her to fall and suffer a concussion. She also explained that she was suffering from seizures.

“I went to Arizona and it was really hard at first,” she explained. “It was a treatment center, not a rehab. It was something I had to invest in with my own money, which was a scary thing because I had to trust this place.”

Now back at home, she said, “I would really love some support and some recommendations if you’re in the L.A. area. I’m on a really strict diet. I take a crazy amount of supplements to detox my body. I’ve been sober from alcohol for two months.”

Earlier this year, she announced she was taking a break from social media to focus on “my physical and mental heath.”

She also went to rehab in 2018 for mental health struggles, including anxiety and depression.