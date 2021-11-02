Ben Barnes is the latest subject (or is it victim?) enlisted by BuzzFeed to read thirst tweets that fans have written about him.

In the new video, Barnes reads a variety of tweets, including one asking if he’s free to hang out on Feb. 14, and another extending an invitation to eat Spaghetti-Os on “a new bohemian white bed set,” because “That’s how absolutely FINE this man is.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “I would let Ben Barnes pour hot soup into my lap. And then I would apologize to him,” to which Barnes insisted that because he’s British, he “would be apologizing profusely” over any spilled soup.

Then there was a tweet offering up “my eternal soul to lick a ben barnes toe,” with Barnes admitting “I would renege on that deal, because toes are not my best quality.”

From there, the tweets became more thirsty and more graphic, including one desiring to devour a specific part of his anatomy like a McDonald’s Sausage McGriddle, “and then wash it down with a cold glass of my tears.” Slightly confused, Barnes admitted, “Oh, that took a turn. That had everything. That was a bit sexy, then very, very weird…”

Barnes referenced his tweet-reading on Twitter, offerings fans the chance to see him “embarrassed, crying with laughter, cringing, extremely confused and ever so slightly slightly turned on” by watching the video.