Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are getting spoiled by “daddy” Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a look at Scott’s latest gift, posting a snap of her hand next to 3-year-old Stormi’s, wearing identical diamond rings.

“Daddy got us matching rings,” Jenner, 24, captioned the photo.

Jenner is currently expecting her second child with Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump As She Poses In The Shadows For Stunning Photo

Jenner’s big sister Khloé Kardashian reacted to the photo, commenting, “Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn,” before adding, “No he did not!”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has been sharing some inside looks into life at home with Stormi, Scott and their soon-to-be new arrival lately.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Drips Blood Over Her Naked Body For New ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Collab

In fact, over the weekend, Jenner posted an adorable snap showing the family’s Halloween costumes, which featured Jenner as a cat, Scott as “Halloween”‘s Michael Myers and little Stormi as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid”.

“In full mommy mode this Halloween 🐈‍⬛,” Jenner captioned the shot. “I hope everyone has a safe night 🖤🖤.”