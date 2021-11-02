Bruce Willis really got into Halloween this year.
The “Die Hard” actor dressed up for some trick-or-treating with his daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7.
In pictures shared by his wife, Emma Heming Willis, Bruce wore a mask with full bushy facial hair.
“Hope you had a Happy Halloween 🎃 We sure did AND we picked up this rando guy along the way, just don’t tell my husband 😉,” Emma teased.
Bruce’s daughter he shares with Demi Moore, Scout, 30, commented, “This mask remains horrifying.. what a family heirloom.”
“Forever horrifying,” Emma agreed.
Bruce and Moore also share daughters Tallulah, 27, and Rumer, 33.
Bruce and Emma have been married for 12 years.