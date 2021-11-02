Click to share this via email

Mark Wahlberg is showing off his latest manicure.

In a sweet video shared on Instagram, the Oscar-nominated actor, 50, showed off his new nails, which featured long black tips. Wahlberg’s 11-year-old daughter Grace Margaret was the artist behind the manicure.

“I thought Halloween was over,” he says in the brief clip. “She got me again.”

Wahlberg began documenting Grace’s work on Instagram last March while under lockdown during the pandemic.

“So 15 days into quarantine now, I’m getting pedicures, manicures and apparently full makeup,” said Wahlberg in an Instagram Story video at the time. “She’s got her whole kit there. This is what’s happening now.”

The first attempt used peach and lavender colours.

Grace also tested some of her makeup skills on her doting dad.

Wahlberg shares four kids with wife Rhea Durham: daughters Ella, 18, and Grace, plus sons Michael, 15, and Brendan Joseph, 13.