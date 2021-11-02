Martha Stewart joined a star-studded list of guests at WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards on Monday where she shared numerous pics of the awards.

The lifestyle mogul posted images of Lil Nas X, Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds and more but some people were more focused on the quality of the shots.

“Martha What Phone You Took This With? 😂,” questioned one person. “Kim is gonna be asking for this post to be taken down🤣🤣,” joked another.

But it was the comment, “Martha please buy yourself an iPhone 13 pro max love you but we need better quality photos” that got a response from the “Martha Bakes” star.

“I was taking these from 400 ft away!!!!!!!!!” Stewart quipped back.

The commenter wasn’t fussed and just happy Stewart responded to them.

“Tbh I’m going to frame her reply tho because she’s a legend,” they added.

Stewart’s grainy photos might not be award winning but she does know how to take a good thirst trap photo.

“First of all if you want to do a really good thirst trap just make sure you look good. You have to look good and feel good and be in the moment,” she recently told Global‘s “The Drew Barrymore Show” about getting the perfect shot.

“And never post an ugly picture or unfortunate picture of any of your friends either. Always post nice pictures of your friends then they’ll post nice pictures of you. So you always look good and nobody knows that sometimes you can look bad,” Stewart added.