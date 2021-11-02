“Game of Thrones” garnered a reputation for its explicit sex scenes, but one of the HBO hit’s cast members is coming forward to reveal the behind-the-scenes chaos when shooting those intimate moments.

Gemma Whelan, who played Yara Greyjoy on the series, opened up about what it was like to shoot those scenes in an interview with The Guardian, revealing there was little direction given to actors.

Asked if actors were “left to get on with it?,” she replied. “Almost literally. They used to just say, ‘When we shout action, go for it!’, and it could be a sort of frenzied mess.”

However, she added, “between the actors there was always an instinct to check in with each other. There was a scene in a brothel with a woman and she was so exposed that we talked together about where the camera would be and what she was happy with. A director might say, ‘Bit of boob biting, then slap her bum and go!’, but I’d always talk it through with the other actor.”

While many productions now use on-set intimacy coaches in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Whelan admitted that wasn’t the case on “Game of Thrones”.

This was particularly true with one of her most notorious “GoT” scenes, when Theon (Alfie Allen) gropes her while they ride a horse together, not recognizing that she’s his sister.

“Alfie was very much, ‘Is this OK? How are we going to make this work?’ With intimacy directors, it’s choreography — you move there, I move there, and permission and consent is given before you start,” she said. “It is a step in the right direction.”