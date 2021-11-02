Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lorde is back with a new music video. This time for “Fallen Fruit”.

As she walks across the beach, and through a camp, the video turns from day to night and back again.

READ MORE: Lorde Is ‘Feeling Estranged’ In 2021: ‘The Pandemic Has Continued To Make Things Difficult’

Lorde then drives off in a chauffeured vehicle as she appears to contemplate life.

The singer also sent a newsletter to fans that said the video sees “humans doing as they do, getting greedy, treating the land with disrespect and stripping it of its beauty,” according to Vulture.

Adding that her character “makes a choice.”

READ MORE: Lorde Opens Up About Her Struggle With Stage Fright In David Byrne Chat: ‘It’s A Real Problem That I’m Trying To Get On Top Of’

“Fallen Fruit” is off her most recent album Solar Power.

Lorde revealed that a deluxe version of Solar Power will be released on Nov. 5 and will include new tracks “Helen Of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge”.