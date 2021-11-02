Quentin Tarantino is entering the world of NFTs, and he’s doing it via his most critically acclaimed film.

IndieWire is reporting that the director is set to auction off seven unedited, never-before-seen scenes from his 1994 hit “Pulp Fiction” as Secret NFTs on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace in the world.

According to a statement, Secret NFTs are “enhanced with privacy and access control features to create hidden content and experiences,” and “give the choice to the owner between publicly displaying ownership or keeping it secret.”

“I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from ‘Pulp Fiction’ to fans. Secret Network and Secret NFTs provide a whole new world of connecting fans and artists and I’m thrilled to be a part of that,” Tarantino said in a statement.

“The secret content itself is one-of-a-kind, has never been seen or heard before, and will include the uncut first handwritten scripts of ‘Pulp Fiction’ and exclusive custom commentary from Tarantino, revealing secrets about the film and its creator,” the statement added. “The public metadata of the NFT — the ‘front cover’ of this exclusive content — is rare in its own right: a unique, never-before-seen, public-facing work of art.”