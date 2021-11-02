Dolly Parton’s husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, has rarely been seen, but on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the country superstar shared a rare photo of her elusive spouse.

Taking to Instagram, Parton posted a vintage photo of herself and Dean, apparently taken in the late 1960s or early 1970s.

In the pic, one of Parton’s t-shirts has been digitally superimposed on Dean’s body.

As it turns out, the t-shirt he’s wearing is actually a new arrival on Parton’s online store, the “Dolly Vintage Collage Tee,” available on her website for $35.

While it doesn’t happen often, this isn’t the first time that Parton has showcased her hubby for her 4.5 million Instagram followers. Back in 2017, she posted a photo of him giving her a kiss on the cheek, in celebration of February being #DollysMonthOfLove.