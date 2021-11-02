Sarah Snook is being recognized for her work as Shiv Roy on the hit show “Succession”.

On Nov. 2, Snook was honoured with the Television Actress Award at Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London.

Sitting down for an interview with the publication for their December issue, Snook revealed that she didn’t think she was right for the part at first.

“When I first read the script, I thought, ‘This is not me, I don’t know what a billionairess is like, I can’t play it.’ So, I said, ‘I’ll give you what I can do,'” she revealed.

And that was clearly enough as the show quickly became a household favourite as Snook held her own against the strong male cast.

Sarah Snook for Harper’s Bazaar. Photo: Harper’s Bazaar/ ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI

Apart from being cunning, Shiv has also become a style icon.

“It’s so wild, and very amusing to me because I am not a style icon at all. I have had a few instances where people have recognized me from the show and gone, ‘Oh, no it couldn’t be’ because I’ve not lived up to the expectation! Really I’m nothing like Shiv,” she added laughing.

Read the full interview in the December issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, on sale from Nov. 5. The special edition cover will be available on newsstand from Nov. 5.