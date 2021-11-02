Jodie Comer has been honoured by Harper’s Bazaar UK, receiving the Editor’s Choice Award at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.

Comer also covers the December issue, and in a wide-ranging interview discussed some of her most acclaimed performances — including, naturally, “Killing Eve”.

‘I’m trying not to think about it too much, honestly,” she said of the upcoming fourth and final season. “It’s sad, you know? I’ve been with this character for a really, really long time. I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door.”

Harper’s Bazaar/ AGATA POSPIESZYNSKA

She’s also come to appreciate how much playing sociopathic assassin Villanelle has changed her life. “There are so many layers to Villanelle. She’s multifaceted and you can’t really pin her down,” Comer explained. “She’s instilled a sense of fearlessness in me. Through playing her, I’ve had to shed my own self-consciousness.”

Comer also discusses making the transition from television to film, which required a lot of work with special effects for her role in the Ryan Reynolds-starring “Free Guy”.

“It was so intimidating, it just felt so much bigger. I had a lot of stunts and I’d never really worked with green screen before,” she explained. “I learnt how to draw emotion from myself while having to imagine everything around me. I’d always told myself there are television actresses and there are film actresses. I’d made up this story in my head that film was totally different, and it isn’t at all.”

Harper’s Bazaar/ AGATA POSPIESZYNSKA

Harper’s Bazaar/ AGATA POSPIESZYNSKA

Currently seen in the medieval drama “The Last Duel”, she opened up about some other genres she’d like to add to her bucket list. “I’d love to do some very grounded sci-fi and I really, really want to work with [this year’s Palme d’Or winner] Julia Ducournau,” she added. “What I love about her is that she clearly has such a distinct voice and her films are so unexpected.”

Read the full interview in the December issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, on sale Nov. 5.