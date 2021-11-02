Cardi B is living the life as she just purchased a stunning home in New York.

“These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY! I’m soo proud of myself,” the Washington Heights native wrote.

The rapper said she wants her kids to be “comfortable” wherever they go and she and Offset have “dreamed of having a crib in NY.”

READ MORE: Cardi B And 3-Year-Old Daughter Kulture Wear Matching Witch Costumes For Halloween

“Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time,” Cardi continued. “I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off.”

In late 2019, Cardi and Offset purchased a 22,000 square foot mansion in Atlanta for $5.8 million. The house has five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a 1,800 bottle wine cellar.

READ MORE: Cardi B To Host The 2021 American Music Awards

Additionally, Offset recently purchased a $1.5 million villa for Cardi’s birthday in the Dominican Republic. The six bed, six bath house is 7,000 square feet. They have another place in Los Angeles as well.

Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Sept. 4. They also share daughter Kulture, 3.