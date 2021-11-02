Click to share this via email

JoJo Siwa is sitting down with friend Paris Hilton to discuss her split from Kylie Prew.

She’s “literally still my best friend,” Siwa said on “This Is Paris” of still frequently speaking with Prew.

“I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely,” Siwa continued, explaining that just because their relationship is over doesn’t mean that their friendship had to come to an end.

“It just is the definition of a cheesy saying of ‘right person wrong time,'” she added. “But everything’s good. I’m good.”

Siwa and Hilton also discussed Hilton’s upcoming wedding to Carter Reum in two weeks time.

“Your invites were amazing so I can only imagine how your wedding is going to be,” Siwa said. She added how “sweet and so awesome” Reum was when they did meet.

“Just the way he talked about you, you can tell how much he loves you,” shesaid. “Respects you and appreciates you and appreciates what you do.”

“You’re very lucky but he is way more lucky,” Siwa concluded.