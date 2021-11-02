Britney Spears is calling out her mother for coming up with the idea for her conservatorship in a scorched-earth Instagram post that she deleted shortly after posting.

According to Page Six, on Tuesday Spears issued a post to her 35.7 million fans, featuring a sentence reading, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman.”

She began by writing, “The moment I SMILE 😁 and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’”

She continued: “Before I go any further, forgive me in advance …. It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty 💁🏼‍♀️ !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!! Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion percent I do 💯👍🏼🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!”

She then wrote that her dad Jamie Spears “may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!”

She then turned her anger toward her mother, Lynne Spears.

“I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole “I have NO IDEA what’s going on” attitude and go f*** yourself 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 !!!!” she added, name-checking former manager Lou Taylor.

“You know exactly what you did …” she added, directing her remarks to her mother and adding, “my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship … but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!”