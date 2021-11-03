Click to share this via email

Fans may recognize the red velvet suit Gwyneth Paltrow wore to attend Gucci’s Love Parade show on Tuesday night.

The lifestyle guru donned a new version of the suit she famously wore to the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards that was originally designed by Tom Ford. It’s been remade by Alessandro Michele for the spring 2022 collection, Vogue stated.

Just like her 1996 look, Paltrow wore her hair in a chic up ‘do and teamed the suit with a pale blue Oxford shirt.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1996 VMAs. Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow at Gucci’s Love Parade show. Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Gucci ambassador Dakota Johnson was also on the star-studded guest list for Tuesday’s Hollywood Boulevard event.

The actress dressed to impress in a feathered black dress featuring diamante straps across the chest.

Dakota Johnson at Gucci’s Love Parade show. Photo: PeBu/BACKGRID

Dakota Johnson and Billie Eilish at Gucci’s Love Parade show. Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The spring/summer 2022 show saw the likes of Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jared Leto walk the runway, while Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Wilde and Billie Eilish were all in attendance.

Jodie Turner-Smith walks the runway during Gucci’s Love Parade show. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Gucci

Macaulay Culkin walks the runway at the Gucci Love Parade show. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty

Lizzo at Gucci’s Love Parade show. Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock