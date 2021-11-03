Tom Hanks teared up as he paid tribute to his late “Bosom Buddies” co-star Peter Scolari on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Bosom Buddies”, which ran in 1980-1982, followed Hanks’ Kip Wilson and Scolari’s Henry Desmond — two young single ad men who disguise themselves as women to live in the one apartment they could afford.

Scolari sadly passed away on October 22 at age 66 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Hanks spoke to Kimmel about the pair’s close friendship and how they would joke around on set while filming the short-lived sitcom.

He laughed, “Peter walked onto the set saying, ‘We have a guy who’s going to be the other bosom buddy, he’s already done two fabulous shows that have been cancelled, and this, we think, could be the third.'”

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Champions ‘Hero’ Bookshop Owner To ‘Keep Typewriters Alive’

Hanks later played a clip from the show, remembering the episode “as a really fond show because it was just us for one half of [it].” In the clip, the pair are in a cabin in the woods, with Hanks’ character telling Scolari that he gave him permission to eat him if he had a craving for protein.

A tearful Hanks said after the clip aired, “Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy has absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So, thanks for letting us show that.”