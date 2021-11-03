Caitlyn Jenner has a haunting tale about O.J. Simpson.

Jenner’s ex-wife Kris Jenner was close friends with Nicole Brown, the woman Simpson was accused of killing before his acquittal. Speaking with housemates on “Big Brother VIP” in Australia, Jenner reflected on the Simpson case.

“It was an extraordinarily difficult time,” Jenner said on Monday’s episode, according to Daily Mail. “Nicole was Kris’s best friend, had been for a long time. I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder.

“Obviously, he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m O.J. Simpson,'” Jenner claimed. “Then, Nicole relayed that onto Kris at one point and unfortunately, she was right.”

Simpson’s alleged threat to Brown played on loop in Kris’s mind.

“We were at the courthouse, we were watching what was going on in the other room,” Jenner recollected. “And even after the not guilty verdict… Kris turns around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole, she was right, right from the beginning.'”

Simpson, the 1969 first-overall draft pick in the NFL, was accused of murdering his former wife Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. He was ultimately acquitted of the murders.