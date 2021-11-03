Tracy Morgan goes all out for Halloween.

On Wednesday, the “Last O.G.” star is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and the host brings up the haunted house he builds for his daughter each year.

“The whole basement becomes a haunted house, and it’s very scary down there,” Morgan says. “I don’t go down there. You’ve got IT the clown, and his eyes are lighting up, and I’m like, ‘Who, whoa, whoa.’

“So I go down there every morning to work out in my gym with my trainer, then I’m upstairs.”

Also on the show, Tracy Morgan has a bouquet of 19 roses for 19 seasons delivered to DeGeneres.

“I want to let you know, I love you. I love you very much, Ellen.”

And to keep the mood going, the two shared a slow dance to Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All”.