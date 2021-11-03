Courtney Love says the team behind “Succession” really understood what is at the soul of Nirvana’s song “Rape Me”.

A pivotal power struggle plays out in season 3 of “Succession”. In one momentous scene, which will be described broadly to mitigate spoilers, Nirvana’s single from In Utero blares loudly through a room. Love approved the song’s usage and did so gladly.

“I was in the room watching (agog) as this song was written in about an hour, and I’ve never been so proud of approving one of Kurt’s songs,” Love wrote Tuesday on her Instagram Story. “This cue in ‘Succession’ is as if they truly understood KC, what he was screaming his heart out… without specifics… about.

“I’m sure wherever he is he’s proud of this.”

In Utero was Nirvana’s third and final studio album. It was written by Cobian and served as the band’s last single release before Cobain’s death by suicide in 1994.

Season 3 of “Succession” premiered on Oct. 17 and will conclude on Dec. 12.