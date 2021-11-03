Alessia Cara is getting into the holiday spirit early with a modern take on a classic Christmas track.

The Canadian superstar has teamed up with Amazon Music to release her own rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock”, dropping on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“A lot of Christmas songs have a melancholic undertone (which I also love) but it’s refreshing that this one is just about pure joy and celebration. We all need some of that right now,” noted Cara, while speaking exclusively with ET Canada.

READ MORE: Alessia Cara Impersonates Kourtney Kardashian, Celine Dion & More On ‘Tonight Show’

“The energy surrounding the holidays is my favourite. It just feels so warm and sweet and gentle,” continued the Grammy-winner. “I become more sensitive around the holidays for some reason, which can sometimes be bad, but it’s mostly nice. It makes me want to hug my family and friends extra tight.”

Cara also shared one of her favourite memories of the holidays.

“I spent Christmas in Italy one year and it was super special because it was my mom’s first time celebrating the holidays with her family in over 20 years and my first time ever,” she remembered. “My grandmother’s house down there is like my second home, so it was really beautiful to experience that little town on a sort of off-season.”

Cara recently released her third studio album titled In The Meantime, and the 25-year-old star revealed how life in lockdown inspired her new tracks.

READ MORE: Alessia Cara Shows Off Her New Owen Wilson Impression On ‘Ellen’

“I don’t think this album as it is could’ve or would’ve happened if not for the pandemic and the forced reflection it yielded for me,” she said. “I had tons of time to myself, which allowed for a deep self-analysis and healing. Most of the songs are a recounting of that process. It was very much a necessary experience for me.”

On her goals for 2022, Cara added, “My top priority now, especially coming out of the pandemic, is to stay as happy as possible and fully indulge in the life I was given without too many inhibitions. It’s definitely easier said than done, but when things are taken from you, you realize how lucky you are to have had those things. So I’m just ready to travel and sing and work and enjoy!”

Amazon Music’s other exclusive Christmas songs include Camila Cabello’s cover of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and a reimagined version of Marvin Gaye’s “Purple Snowflakes”, performed by Leon Bridges.

Customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months free for a limited time.