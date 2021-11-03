Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Charles are joining forces in Scotland.

During the Cop26 summit, being held at the Scottish Event Campus on Wednesday in Glasgow, the pair met with Stella McCartney for a guided tour by the designer of her sustainable exhibit at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow.

DiCaprio and the Prince of Wales, who are both climate change advocates, viewed McCartney’s items on display in the gallery including luxury handbags made from vegan, lab-grown mushroom leather and the futuristic vegan football boots the designer created in collaboration with Manchester United star Paul Pogba and Adidas.

During a live discussion with industry experts about stopping the use of animal leather and fur, McCartney revealed Charles found her exhibition “enlightening and inspiring”.

She added: “I want to highlight my industry and call it out, we’re one of the most harmful industries in the world to the environment and what I’m doing here is trying to provide sustainable solutions and technologies and a better way of doing things.”

Commenting about DiCaprio’s reaction she added: “He’s just like ‘I can’t believe you’re the only person in fashion doing this’ and I think he’s a bit gobsmacked I don’t have more colleagues joining forces with me.”

The Cop26 summit continues until Nov. 12.