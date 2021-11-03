Dakota Johnson talks paparazzi, cancel culture, and more in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress says of the cancel culture phenomenon, which has seen many of her former male co-stars, such as Johnny Depp, Shia LaBeouf and Armie Hammer, come under fire: “I never experienced that first-hand from any of those people. I had a really incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. And I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad.

“I do believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people. I think there’s definitely a major over-correction happening. But I do believe that there’s a way for the pendulum to find the middle way. And the way that studios have been run up until now, and still now, is behind.

“It is such an antiquated mindset of what movies should be made, who should be in them, how much people should get paid, what equality looks like, what diversity looks like. Sometimes the old school needs to be moved out in order for the new school to come in. But, yeah, cancel culture is such a f**king downer. I hate that term.”

Johnson, who has been dating Coldplay’s Chris Martin for around four years, goes on to talk about being hounded by paparazzi, even in the COVID era.

“They’re invisible germs. They’re like COVID, horrible and deadly. They hide in cars. If you’re going to have that job, at least do it with some integrity. Get out of your car and take a picture. It’s ridiculous.

“It’s really frightening to never know if you’re being photographed. It’s psycho. But then it’s like, ‘Well, you chose this career, so deal with it.’ But no, no one should have to deal with that. Luckily, I figured out ways to evade them, and I’m not going to give away my secrets. But truly it takes a lot to have a private life.”

The “Fifty Shades” star, who is the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson and granddaughter of Tippi Hedren, then talks about her unconventional upbringing and having to move to different schools as a kid.

She tells the publication, “Maybe it was destabilizing, but I never looked at it that way.

“I was raised by lots of people, my mom and my dad and then stepparents and nannies and tutors and friends and teachers and then friends’ parents and boyfriends’ parents. I wanted to learn from everybody. And I still am like that.

“I’m grateful to my parents and my crazy life because the only reason I am the way I am is because of how I grew up. And that came also with seeing some gnarly things as a kid, having to deal with adult content at a young age, and also having a public life at certain times. But then also on the lighter side of that, things that were really beautiful and privileged and educational and the travel and the art and the artists. It was both: It was dark, dark, dark, dark, and it was light, light, bright lights.”