Dean Winters is opening up about living in constant pain after undergoing multiple amputations 12 years ago.

The actor, who has starred in the likes of “30 Rock”, “Oz” and “Battle Creek”, tells Page Six: “I haven’t taken a step since 2009 without being in pain.

“I’ve got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can’t feel my hands and my feet. But if I stepped on a pebble, it’s like I go through the roof.”

Winters contracted a bacterial infection back in June 2009 before going into cardiac arrest for over two minutes during an ambulance ride across Central Park, New York City.

He had to have two toes and half a thumb amputated after undergoing multiple operations and suffering from gangrene.

Winters shares of learning to live with the pain, “It’s a very weird dichotomy. It’s like, it’s very hard to figure out. Nothing you can do about it.

“I’ve been sucking it up because, you know, the alternative is not a place where I want to be.”

READ MORE: Martha Stewart Is In Recovery After ‘Three-Hour Operation’ To Repair Ruptured Achilles Tendon

The star goes on to talk about his famous role as the character Mayhem in the Allstate insurance commercials, insisting he was in hospital undergoing a 10th surgery at the time.

He obviously caved eventually, telling the publication: “Allstate was relentless.

“It’s crazy if you look in the Webster dictionary, the Old English definition of the word ‘mayhem’ is ‘one with amputations.’”

READ MORE: Ciara Shares Photo Of Russell Wilson In His Hospital Bed Following Surgery

Winters, who is set to star in “Christmas Vs. The Walters”, adds of getting into the holiday spirit, “I come from a big Scottish-Irish family, and we celebrated Christmas a lot.

“Our whole lives, but I’m single with no kids, so I don’t have the immediate experience at home. But… I rely on the rest of my family for that.”