Pete Davidson reportedly shoots his shot in a big way with Kim Kardashian.

Davidson, 27, and Kardashian, 41, reportedly had a dinner date at Campania’s in New York City on Tuesday. The romantic outing follows their on-camera kiss in a recent skit in Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

Kim Kardashian — Photo: Getty Images

“Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant source told Page Six. “It was just the two of them… they quietly were able to sneak in and out.”

Davidson also reportedly had a bag of roses delivered a bag full of roses to his date.

“A huge bunch of red roses arrives at Kim Kardashian’s Manhattan hotel just as she was about to leave for a secret dinner date with Pete Davidson,” according to a source. “The flowers were delivered by one of Kim’s security details. Kim left the Ritz-Carlton for a romantic dinner in Staten Island, where Pete lives.

A huge bunch of red roses arrives at Kim Kardashian’s Manhattan hotel — Photo: Photo via Mega Agency

“The couple dined at Campania restaurant, with Kim being smuggled in through the back door. Kim and Pete were together for almost a week when the reality started hosted ‘SNL’ and then met up at Knots Berry Farm, where they shared rides, over the weekend.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.