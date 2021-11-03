Wendy Williams is still recovering from health issues and will not return to host “The Wendy Williams Show” in November. On Wednesday, the show announced new guest hosts that will fill in for her during her absence, which includes Michael Rapaport, Bill Bellamy and Jerry Springer.

Rapaport will be guest hosting the week of Nov. 8. The following week kicks off with an all-new hot talk panel on Monday, Nov. 15. Then, Bellamy will host on Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Wednesday, Nov. 17. Later that week, Springer and fellow daytime host Steve Wilkos will be filling in on Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Nov. 19. Each episode will include a spin on Williams’ signature “Hot Topics” segment along with other surprises.

“I’m very excited to fill in for Wendy and I’m looking forward to a great week of excellent shows,” Rapaport said.

As for Bellamy, he shared, “I have always loved being a guest on my friend Wendy’s show! I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be here for her and I look forward to working with her amazing team.”

Guest hosts for season 13 of “The Wendy Williams Show” have included Leah Remini,Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd. Last month, the show announced that 57-year-old Williams was still struggling with health issues due to her Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” the show posted on Instagram. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

“We want her health to be her top priority,” the statement continued. “As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.”

In mid-September, the show revealed that Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The program then subsequently postponed its Sept. 20 season premiere date to Oct. 4. They then postponed the premiere again to Oct. 18 with guest hosts filling in for Williams.

