Princess Eugenie got stuck in with a baking session as she visited her initiative, The Anti-Slavery Collective, this week.

The royal and her charity co-founder, Julia de Boinville, posed for some pictures shared by the organization on Wednesday.

Eugenie could be seen with a mixing bowl in front of her as she got to work baking delicious treats for the group at the Bramber Bakehouse.

Earlier this week our co-founders, HRH Princess Eugenie, and Julia de Boinville, were delighted to visit @bramberbake where they took part in a baking class with survivors of #modernslavery pic.twitter.com/3HJX3wprDR — The Anti-Slavery Collective (@TASC_org) November 3, 2021

The Anti-Slavery Collection is “an independent collective whose mission is to bring change-makers together to raise awareness for modern slavery as a global epidemic,” as stated on the website.

Visit their website to learn more: https://t.co/ul4DNPUflP — The Anti-Slavery Collective (@TASC_org) November 3, 2021

Eugenie and de Boinville, who are lifelong friends, launched the organization in 2017 after going on a trip to Kolkata, India together in 2012 and becoming aware of modern slavery.

The pair wrote on the website, “We were shocked to discover the extent to which slavery still exists. In fact, there are more enslaved people today than at any other point in history and, at any one time, someone is being trafficked within a mile of where you live. We often associate slavery with chains and shackles, but modern slavery is a hidden crime that is often hard to detect.”

Eugenie’s latest appearance comes after she shared an adorable photo of her son August, whom she welcomed in February with her husband Jack Brooksbank, in a monster costume for Halloween.