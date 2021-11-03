Click to share this via email

A “24” reunion is set to celebrate the iconic series.

On Wednesday it was announced that Kiefer Sutherland, for the first time ever, will be reuniting with much of the action-thriller’s main cast and creative team for a virtual 20th anniversary convention.

Serving as a fundraiser for Operation Smile, the convention will air on Nov. 6 and feature multiple panels, with appearance by cast members Mary Lynn Rajskub, Leslie Hope, Elisha Cuthbert, Sarah Clarke, Eric Balfour, Reiko Aylesworth, Annie Wersching, Xander Berkeley, Sarah Wynter, Kim Raver, Gregory Itzin, Mykelti Williamson, Chris Diamantopoulos, Cherry Jones, Louis Lombardi, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Tzi Ma and Sprague Grayden.

“’24’ fans were the greatest I’ve ever experienced. I can’t wait to talk to you all,” Sutherland said in a statement to Deadline.

The show first premiered on. Nov. 6, 2001, amassing a huge audience in subsequent seasons with its real-time conceit and high stakes action.